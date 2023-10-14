Verge Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $54.34 million and $1.04 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,852.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00229716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.63 or 0.00799293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00568962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00055875 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,791,913 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.