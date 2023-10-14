Verger Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verger Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.7% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,969,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,902,465. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $166.71 and a one year high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

