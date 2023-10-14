Verger Capital Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verger Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,525 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 5.4% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,630,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,719. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

