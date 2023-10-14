Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIASP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 6,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,591. Via Renewables has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $25.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7592 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.96%. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

