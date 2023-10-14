VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 153,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,288,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.
