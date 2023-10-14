Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Short Interest Up 26.6% in September

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,487. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965,794 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,958,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

