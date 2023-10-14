Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.95

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $11.17. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 143,342 shares traded.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,381,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 240,890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,031,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,637,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,200,000 after buying an additional 309,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 996,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 107,439 shares during the period.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

