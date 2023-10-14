Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.95

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $11.17. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 143,342 shares traded.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.