Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.95

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJGet Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $11.17. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 143,342 shares traded.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,381,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 240,890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,031,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,637,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,200,000 after buying an additional 309,126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 996,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 107,439 shares during the period.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

