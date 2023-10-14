Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Down 52.2% in September

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vox Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VOXR

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

Shares of VOXR remained flat at $2.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,860. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 million and a P/E ratio of -101.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Vox Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $6,644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $29,106,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.