VRES Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,902.72 or 1.00028883 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.