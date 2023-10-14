VRES (VRS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,931.65

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

