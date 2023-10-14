VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Up 45.3% in September

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

VSE Trading Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in VSE by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,860. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $846.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.34. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.29 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

