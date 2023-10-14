Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %

WBA opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

