Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 20,578 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 24,541,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,830,871. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

