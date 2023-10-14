Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 0.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Waste Management stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.81. 2,693,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

