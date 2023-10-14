WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Danske raised WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of FSOYF remained flat at C$1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. WithSecure Oyj has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.52.

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

