Worldcoin (WLD) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00005585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $201.35 million and approximately $27.53 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,111,592 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 134,039,000.16369534 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.46908642 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $33,953,914.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

