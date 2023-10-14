Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $78,179.77

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $78,179.77 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,603.199318 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04669787 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $128,967.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

