Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Update

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XLO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,663. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

