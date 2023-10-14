Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.04

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEFGet Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and traded as high as $35.31. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 325,461 shares traded.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBEF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3,648.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

