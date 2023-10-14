XYO Market Cap Achieves $38.99 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $38.99 million and approximately $320,717.05 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015938 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,889.00 or 1.00010676 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00290738 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $337,134.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

