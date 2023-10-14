ZEDXION (USDZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.65 Million

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $1.65 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

