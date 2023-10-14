Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,665,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,648. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.