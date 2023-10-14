Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.52. 7,584,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,008. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.76.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

