Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 39,159 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,159 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after buying an additional 1,641,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,413,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239,822. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

