Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 962 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.16 and its 200 day moving average is $285.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

