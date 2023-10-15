AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is Intellectus Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. AbCellera Biologics accounts for 1.7% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of AbCellera Biologics worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 33.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,364,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $194,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 7.0 %

ABCL traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.26. 2,617,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,449. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

