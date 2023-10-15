Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Tops $36.85 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $36.85 million and $1.27 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04455426 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,163,634.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

