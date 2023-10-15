aelf (ELF) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $223.39 million and $3.46 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001531 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001397 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,945,733 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.