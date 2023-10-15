Aion Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $217.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00151661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00045414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024463 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003754 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

