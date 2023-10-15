Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

