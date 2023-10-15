Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.38 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Algorand has a total market cap of $749.15 million and $21.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0945 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00033864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024293 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,925,066,694 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

