Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $755.52 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $755.52 million and $18.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,925,066,981 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

