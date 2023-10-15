Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 149,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 107,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

ERC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.97. 51,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,188. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

