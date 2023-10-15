American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) versus Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Head-To-Head Comparison

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 9 9 0 2.50 Agree Realty 0 2 7 1 2.90

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus price target of $36.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $73.45, suggesting a potential upside of 33.79%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.57 billion 8.06 $273.14 million $0.98 35.56 Agree Realty $483.11 million 10.94 $152.44 million $1.76 31.19

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Agree Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 23.48% 5.01% 2.99% Agree Realty 33.71% 3.74% 2.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Agree Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Agree Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 89.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 165.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Agree Realty on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of June 30, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

