Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.07. 2,699,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

