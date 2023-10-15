Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Ankr has a market cap of $195.35 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01961912 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $13,113,951.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

