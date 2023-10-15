Anyswap Price Down 3% This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00005700 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and $18.95 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.54819521 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $10.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

