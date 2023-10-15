Apollo Currency 24 Hour Volume Reaches $304,330.29 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $304,330.29 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

