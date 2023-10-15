Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,960,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 495,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 381,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 320,514 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

