Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63.50 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002010 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $96.48 million and approximately $63.50 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002405 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002033 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002976 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,270,664 coins and its circulating supply is 176,271,446 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.