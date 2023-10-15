Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,600 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 463,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

CBWTF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 471,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 111.23% and a negative return on equity of 82.67%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

