Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $68.56 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $9.12 or 0.00033895 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $68.56 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,069,854 coins and its circulating supply is 354,693,674 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.