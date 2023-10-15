Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.63 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $607.22 million and approximately $19.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00015813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013561 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,181.72 or 1.00027660 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,311,983 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 141,311,982.8248294 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.28741158 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $24,083,532.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

