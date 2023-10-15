AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 160.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,086,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $57.79. 580,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

