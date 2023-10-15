B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 10,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

B2Gold Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.20. 11,472,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,842. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in B2Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,815,000 after buying an additional 23,068,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,529,000 after buying an additional 198,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in B2Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after buying an additional 84,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,368,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after buying an additional 645,928 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

