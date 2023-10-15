BABB Price Tops $0.0001 (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One BABB token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. BABB has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $27,844.90 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BABB’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 65,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,701,285,000 tokens. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb.

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

