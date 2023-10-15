Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 52,329 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 364.0% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $1,103,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 273,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,860. The company has a market cap of $837.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $969.84 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.74%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

