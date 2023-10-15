Beldex Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Beldex has a market cap of $173.09 million and $3.93 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.21 or 0.05740868 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00033834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,497,435 coins and its circulating supply is 5,659,077,435 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

