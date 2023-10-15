Biconomy Price Hits $0.21 (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $141.61 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,996,892 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

