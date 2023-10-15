Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 216,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPTH stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $0.75. 123,862,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,026. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

